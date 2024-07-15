Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to reinforce their goal and expect to sign Manchester City keeper Ederson this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are making headlines as they seek to strengthen their squad by targeting Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. With the international tournaments concluded and the new club seasons on the horizon, Al-Nassr are looking to fill a crucial gap in their lineup.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is set to leave Al-Nassr this summer, leaving the Saudi club in need of a top-tier shot-stopper. Ederson, who has impressed under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, has become a top priority for Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr’s initial offer to Manchester City for Ederson stands at €30 million. However, there is a significant gap in valuations as City reportedly want over €50 million for the Brazilian keeper. Ederson is said to be open to the move to the Saudi Pro League, but the final decision hinges on the two clubs reaching an agreement.

Who would replace Ederson at Manchester City?

If Ederson’s transfer to Al-Nassr go through, Manchester City have already taken steps to ensure continuity in their goalkeeping ranks. Stefan Ortega, who joined the club in July 2022, recently extended his contract by one year and is expected to step up as the primary goalkeeper.

Stefan Ortega of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy after their team’s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium. Michael Regan/Getty Images

“I am delighted to stay longer at Manchester City. This is a soccer club that gives players everything we need to give our best. Every day I feel motivated, the challenge is great, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since I arrived two years ago,” Ortega said.

Manchester City are also exploring other options to bolster their goalkeeping department. Reports from English media suggest that City’s shortlist includes AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and Porto’s Diogo Costa, with Maignan emerging as the favorite among the club’s board.