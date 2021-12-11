Barcelona and Real Madrid have their eyes on a talented Uruguayan who is making headlines in South America, according to Spanish press reports. Here, check out the details.

After a few years lacking consistency and titles, especially in European competitions, Barcelona are looking to build a winning team to help the club fight for the big titles. With Xavi Hernandez in charge, it’s clear that the Catalans want to create a long-term project.

Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi are some of the youngsters that have shown to have the capacity to play in the first team and Barcelona is looking to keep adding fresh blood. According to some reports, Barcelona is aiming to sign a young Uruguayan talent, however, they are not the only ones.

The same reports suggest that their bitter rival Real Madrid has the same player in their sight too. In recent years, Los Merengues have also trusted in young talent such as Vinicius Jr. or Rodrygo, and their bets have paid off. So, they are willing to keep with the strategy.

Real Madrid and Barcelona want an Uruguayan young star

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been considering signing Agustin Álvarez, according to reports from AS and Mundo Deportivo. Alvarez, 20, plays with Peñarol as a striker and he’s been considered as the “new” Edison Cavani.

This year, Alvarez has scored 23 goals in 40 games and has given five assists. According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi Hernandez is really keen to the idea of signing him, especially since Barcelona don’t have a centre-forward of quality after the health problems of Sergio Aguero. However, Alvarez would mainly play with Barcelona B in order to adapt himself.

On the other hand, Real Madrid would also sign him to play in the “Castilla”, Real Madrid B, under the lead of Raul Gonzalez until he’s ready to play with the first team, in which Karim Benzema holds the position. Alvarez’s market value according to transfermarket is $4.95 dollars.