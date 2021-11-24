With Manchester City's Raheem Sterling practically off the table, Barcelona would switch their attention to another Premier League club as they are reportedly interested in two Chelsea players who don't get much playing time.

It's the dawn of a new era in Barcelona with the arrival of Xavi Hernandez. The club is in a tough spot right now both in La Liga and the Champions League, where they are at risk of finishing third and therefore drop to the Europa League.

Following many years of making bad decisions, there's a lot of work to do at Camp Nou to turn things around. In order to get back to the top, a strong squad is a must - but with no funds, it's hard to build a competitive roster.

Targeting free agents has become an option, while Barca also keep an eye on players who lack playing time. That's why they were interested in Raheem Sterling. However, as Manchester City ask for a lot of money, El Blaugrana may rule out that option to focus on two Chelsea outcasts instead.

Barcelona reportedly target two Chelsea players as alternatives to Sterling

Barcelona have been linked with the English winger in the summer but a deal failed to materialize. Although the Spanish giants would still welcome the former Liverpool star, they can't afford City's demands as the English side also looks unwilling to let him leave.

Therefore, Los Cules would look for another option. According to ESPN, Barcelona have set their sights on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, who have dropped in Thomas Tuchel's pecking order.

As they don't feature regularly, Barca would try to persuade the pair by offering the playing minutes they lack at Stamford Bridge. The only way they could arrive at Camp Nou, however, would be a loan deal with an option to buy, considering Barca's tight budget.

But Chelsea will unlikely get rid of Werner or Ziyech if it's not for a great offer. In the summer of 2020, they bagged nearly €100m for both of them, who still have room in the squad, although their appearances have been limited this term.