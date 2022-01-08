While Barcelona have Erling Haaland as their top priority for the summer, reports suggest that Joan Laporta is also thinking about having an alternative if they can't sign the Norwegian. Here, check it out.

While it was reported that Barcelona would have priority to sign Erling Haaland next season, it seems like the Catalans are also working on a “plan B” in case they can’t afford the Norwegian. The reports suggest that Xavi and company have a Manchester United playmaker on their sights.

Barcelona want Haaland. However, the striker, 21, is right now one of the most coveted players in Europe, with Manchester City, United and Real Madrid being also in the race for him. Also, the Dortmund star won’t be cheap and Barcelona are still dealing with a financial crisis.

With that in mind, it seems totally logical that the Catalans are looking for alternatives in case Haaland’s arrival won’t happen. According to El Nacional, Barcelona are interested in one of the top players from Manchester United. Here, check out the full story.

Barcelona would sign this Manchester United striker as alternative to Haaland

According to a report from El Nacional, Barcelona would launch a transfer bid for Bruno Fernandes, 27, if they fail to sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Portuguese would be a secondary target amid his faltering form at Old Trafford.

The report suggests that Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta knows that it will take a massive effort to sign Haaland. However, either way, the team would have to sacrifice Pedri or Gavi to make room for a new signing in the squad.

Fernandes has a contract with Man United until 2025 with option for another year, so it is not precisely a low-cost option. However, the Portuguese doesn’t appear to fit into Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 system, which could convince him to go to Barcelona next season.