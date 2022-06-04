Barcelona are no longer the global powerhouse their were years ago. Joan Laporta and his team continue to search for solutions to solve the club's financial problems, and the club has implemented two rather curious methods to increase its revenues.

In March 2021, Joan Laporta took over as president of Barcelona and in one of his first conferences announced that the club had a debt of 1.3 billion euros. After a few months, Lionel Messi left the club, and although it was a release for Barcelona's wage bill, the Spanish team lost millions of euros in commercial revenue, ticket sales, shirt sales, and merchandising.

In February, Barcelona said the wage bill had been cut by €159,000,000 but that it was still 40 percent over and above rivals. The Cules wage bill was close to 900,000,000 euros at the end of last season. But the club's financial problems continue.

Laporta and his team continue to search for solutions to solve the club's financial problems. The Cules signed an agreement with Spotify for around €280m across five years. In addition, they plan to sell 49% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM), close a deal with CVC for the TV rights, and a 50% cut in players' salaries would be implemented. Furthermore, the club has implemented two rather curious methods to increase its revenues.

Barcelona allow matches and weddings to be held at Camp Nou Stadium

Barcelona will fulfill the dream of many fans and will also have an extra income that will be very useful considering the bad moment the club is going through. "Have you ever dreamed of playing at Camp Nou? Your dream can now become a reality! Come alone or with friends and enjoy the matches organized by FC Barcelona at Camp Nou this summer", the club said in an official announcement.

From June 6 to June 11, the Cules will allow members to rent the Camp Nou pitch to play soccer matches. The cost will be 300 euros per player, each team will be allowed to have up to 18 members, and the matches will last 60 minutes.

The service offered by Barcelona is complete: the players will be able to change in the changing room, there will be referees on the field, and even medical care. Minimum per game, the club will earn 6,6000 euros. Barcelona are also allowing weddings to be held at the Camp Nou Stadium for prices ranging from €1,600 to €13,500.