Only 10 teams have won the UEFA Euros, here is a list of those who have not.

The UEFA European Championship, colloquially known as the Euro, has seen a select group of nations rise to glory since its inception in 1960. Among the elite, Germany and Spain stand out with three titles each. Germany’s triumphs came in 1972, 1980, and 1996, showcasing their consistency and dominance over decades of European football. Spain, meanwhile, claimed their first title in 1964 and followed it up with victories in 2008 and 2012, asserting their modern-era prowess with a golden generation of players.



France and Italy closely follow with two titles apiece. France celebrated their first triumph on home soil in 1984 and later clinched the trophy again in 2000, led by legendary figures such as Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane. Italy’s victories came in 1968 and most recently in 2021, marking their resurgence after a period of rebuilding and tactical evolution under coach Roberto Mancini. These nations have consistently demonstrated their ability to peak during the intense competition of the European Championship.



Several other countries have also left their mark on the tournament with a single triumph each. The Netherlands clinched their only Euro title in 1988, while Denmark surprised Europe by winning in 1992 after entering the tournament as late replacements. Greece’s historic victory in 2004 remains a testament to the unpredictability and magic of football, as they defied the odds to become champions. Portugal’s maiden triumph came in 2016, thanks to the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo and a resilient squad. These victories have etched these nations into European football history, embodying the spirit of competition and glory in the UEFA European Championship.



Who has not won the Euros



Aside from the 10 national teams listed above, the rest of Europe has not won this coveted national team title. The list of non-winners includes some very important teams in all of soccer.



Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Hungary

Israel

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Northern Ireland

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Scotland

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

Wales



These countries have participated in various editions of the European Championship but have not yet won the tournament. Some have reached the knockout stages or even the final, but victory has eluded them so far.