Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez and president Joan Laporta have reportedly both decided to cancel the contracts of four players. Here find out their names and why.

Barcelona's summer business will mostly rely on who departs before they can even begin to think about who joins. This summer's transfer window is expected to see the departure of a number of players regarded by coach Xavi Hernandez and president Joan Laporta as surplus to requirements.

Some marginal players, according to Catalunya Radio, do not support the plan to leave Barcelona in the summer. They have showed no intention of leaving the club and are prepared to play out their contracts.

However, Xavi wants to get rid of a total of four players in the summer so that he can bring in some fresh legs. In addition, according to Luis Rojo, the Blaugrana's president Joan Laporta is considering the options to end the deals of several of the club's stars in case they reject the chance to depart

4 players set to be released by Barcelona

Those who do not want to quit the club this summer could eventually have no choice. However, Barca would have to pay these players a specific amount of money, but it may be the only option to ultimately get rid of them, Spanish journalist Luis Rojo suggests.

One of the out-of-favor players at Barcelona is Martin Braithwaite. There are two more years remaining on the Dane's contract, and the cancellation of that deal might cost quite a bit. However, the 30-year-old is not one of the club's highest-paid players, so it remains a possibility for the board.

The Dane has openly stated his wish to remain at the club, while Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic has two years remaining on his contract. The La Liga runners-up can no longer rely on him, and as a result, he is set to be released.

Then there is Neto, the Brazilian goalkeeper who is tied to the Catalans until 2023. Therefore the club will not have to pay much to end it early. If the veteran continues to refuse to go, Joan Laporta may resort to such harsh measures.

In addition, the new Barca contract of French defender Samuel Umtiti is valid to 2026. However, it is being said that the club could terminate the contract for free in 2023. There is a possibility that the club may accomplish it next year, but at a cost.