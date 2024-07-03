Only 7 teams have won the Copa America, here are the teams that have not won South America’s biggest trophy.

The Copa America, South America’s premier football competition, has a rich history dating back to its inception in 1916. Over the decades, several nations have emerged victorious, showcasing their dominance and footballing prowess on the continental stage.



Argentina and Uruguay lead the pack with the most titles, each winning the tournament 15 times. Brazil follows closely with 9 titles, demonstrating their footballing excellence over the years.



Chile has also left a significant mark on the tournament, winning the Copa America on 2 occasions. La Roja claimed their first title in 2015 on home soil and followed it up with victory in 2016, showcasing their rise in South American football and ability to compete at the highest level.



Teams that have not won Copa America



Brazil lifting the Copa America trophy (2019)

Other nations have also tasted success in the Copa America, albeit less frequently. Peru has won the tournament twice, with victories in 1939 and 1975, while Colombia lifted the trophy once in 2001. These triumphs highlight the competitive nature of the Copa America, where teams from across South America battle for continental supremacy and the honor of being crowned champions.

Below are the list of teams that have played but never won the Copa America.

Australia

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Honduras

Japan

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

United States

Venezuela



These countries have participated in various editions of the Copa America but have not yet claimed the title. The tournament, primarily contested by teams from South America, has occasionally invited nations from other continents as guests to participate.