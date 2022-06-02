Barcelona are going through one of the worst moments in their entire history. Check out here why the players managed by Xavi Hernandez could face a salary cut of 50%.

With the arrival of Xavi Hernandez as first-team coach, the atmosphere at Barcelona changed. The team improved its performance, and the fans recovered their enthusiasm. But the debts still exist. For example, according to the journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona owe Gerard Pique €50,000,000 in salary.

The Cules intend to sign players to be able to compete at the highest level next season, however, to be able to sign, the club must sort out their finances, and Barcelona´s officials would already have thought about how to solve it.

Barcelona plan to reduce players' salaries by 50% to be able to make signings

Since Joan Laporta took over as president of Barcelona, he and his team have been working to reduce the club's debts as quickly as possible. The Cules signed an agreement with Spotify for around €280m across five years.

In addition, they plan to sell 49% of Barça Licensing & Merchandising (BLM) and close a deal with CVC for the television rights, for which the club expects to earn a total of 740 million euros.

But the main plan to organize the club's commendation is to reduce player salaries by 50%. If they do not cut its players' salaries, the Blaugrana club will find it very difficult to sign up new players, as LaLiga president Javier Tebas has warned.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the salary reduction would be for the entire squad. It would affect all players except those who have recently renewed their contracts (Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Araujo) and those who signed in the last winter market, already with the new salary parameters established.

If it comes to pass, it will not be the first time a salary cut has taken place in Barcelona. In February, Barcelona said the wage bill had been cut by €159,000,000 but that it was still 40 percent over and above rivals. The Cules wage bill was close to 900,000,000 euros at the end of last season. Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Sergi Roberto have already reduced their salaries, it remains to be verified whether they are willing to do so again.

The main reason why this measure was taken is so that Barcelona can incorporate their new signings into the squad. The Cules have already signed Kessié and Christiensen and are working to sign Lewandowski, Azpilicueta, and Marcos Alonso, and right now, despite the 740 million euros they will get for the deal with CVC, they would not be able to register them for not complying with the Financial fair play established by LaLiga.