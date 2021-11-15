It's a new era in Barcelona and as such, Xavi wants the Blaugrana to reinforce their squad with 3 struggling stars from Chelsea. Find out who they are.

It's been a while since Barcelona were the dominant force they were used to being in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Ronald Koeman's tenure was a failure from the start and things needed to change right away.

Now that club icon Xavi has come back to save the day as their new manager, the team will also need to strengthen its ranks if they want to compete at the highest level and improve their recent form.

So, after agreeing to bring back veteran star Dani Alves and reportedly looking to sign Thiago Alcántara, it seems like the Catalans are also interested in getting 3 struggling stars from Chelsea on loan.

Report: Barcelona Wants To Sign 3 Struggling Stars From Chelsea

(via AS)

"According to reports, Barça are also keeping tabs on the situation of three players at another Premier League club, Chelsea: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

None of the three are entirely happy with their lot under Thomas Tuchel and Catalan daily Sport reports that Barça are exploring the possibility of permanent deals or loan moves for the three attacking players, who have seen their playing time limited at Stamford Bridge due to the raft of options available to the German tactician."

It's not a secret that Barcelona's squad isn't anywhere near as good as it used to be. Aside from Memphis Depay, they lack a true scoring option or disruptive player upfront, which is why this would make sense for them.

Chelsea are marching strongly in the English Premier League and clearly don't need these players to compete right away. Maybe, a loan spell is what they need to go back to their best level and return to Stamford Bridge next year as first-team players, so this is a perfect win-win scenario.