Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback hasn't been exactly what Manchester United fans expected. After another disappointment, new reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club next season but all depends on one thing. Here, check out the full story.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Juventus to Manchester United was one of the highlights of last summer’s transfer market. However, the arrival of the five-time Ballon D’Or winner hasn’t resolved all Red Devils’ problems, as their recent FA Cup elimination suggests. And now it’s been reported that the Portuguese’s continuity is hanging by a thread.

United’s FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, in which Ronaldo failed to score a penalty in normal time, was the latest of a long list of disappointments. The team has struggled in the Premier League, and the forward isn’t happy with this situation.

While there were reports that stated that Ronaldo would want to leave the club if they didn’t qualify to the Champions League next year, ESPN now claims that the Portuguese’s stay in Manchester would depend on something else. Here, check out the whole story.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future: It will depend on Manchester United’s new boss

Ronaldo, whose contract ends in 2023, just turned 37 this Saturday (Feb. 5). While he has said he plans to play for at least five more years, the truth is that retirement is closer than ever. It’s been reported that Ronaldo wants to keep playing at the highest level and retire in a winning team, and so far, Manchester United doesn’t seem the place to do so, despite his attachment to the club.

According to sources close to ESPN, Ronaldo will wait until Manchester United announce the identity of their new manager before deciding on his own future at Old Trafford. However, that decision may not be in his hands if the new coach decides to not count on him for next year.

The report also suggests that Ronaldo didn’t have many options when he decided to leave Juventus last summer. Only Manchester United and Manchester City showed interest in signing him, so a new destiny could be limited to the Middle East, the MLS or Portugal. However, everything will depend on the uncertain situation at Manchester United.