Report: Erling Haaland set to decide between Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Manchester United: Who has best chance to sign him?

Borussia Dortmund is set to await Erling Haaland’s decision as to which club he would like to go to next by April according to The Sun. Haaland is not short on offers, basically the best teams in the world want him, and really four can truly afford him.

Haaland’s release clause kicks in at the end of this season and that has many teams licking their chops at the prospect of landing one of the world’s best players. For Haaland it has been a step-by-step process, as he has stated many times when the time was right, he’d make up his mind.

Now that timetable seems to be April, with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United all eager to sign the Norwegian forward. Here are the chances Haaland signs with what appears to be his top four choices.

Erling Haaland’s chances to land in one of these top clubs

Chelsea: The Blues have been able to make world class strikers look mundane, and Romelu Lukaku is the latest case. While Chelsea has the funds, Haaland may not want to take that risk, although the factor of playing with Thomas Tuchel could be a plus, managers at Chelsea don’t last very long either.

Manchester United: Erling Haaland would definitely be a part of the major overhaul of the Red Devils. The United project is in limbo with no clear sign as to what road they will take next. Despite some interesting names on the roster the chances Erling Haaland goes to United are slim.

Real Madrid: If Erling Haaland wants a mega payday with a big transfer Real Madrid is it. Haaland has long been wanted by Florentino Pérez who is dreaming of a Haaland and Kylian Mbappé tandem. Real Madrid would virtually have the two best players of the next 10 years playing on the same squad.

Manchester City: Haaland’s dad played for Manchester City, if Haaland wants a big move and win now, Manchester City is the safest bet. True there are a lot of forwards at City, but if Haaland would go he would automatically be a starter. City looks like the best bet.