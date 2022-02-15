The 27-year-old Everton starting keeper was at a bar when fans made fun of his “T-Rex” arms which resulted in a bar brawl.

Jordan Pickford is being questioned by police for his involvement in a bar brawl with his friends. According to The Sun, the Everton goalkeeper was at a bar in East Boldon, South Tyneside with his friends when fans began to taunt Pickford for having “T-Rex” arms, the end result was a full-blown brawl.

According to the report one person had a broken nose and another had his phone smashed. By the time police arrived at the scene the Everton goalkeeper and his friends were long gone.

Jordan Pickford is Everton’s number one goalkeeper and is also an England national team player. Pickford has been to the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 tournaments with England. Here is more information on Pickford’s involvement in a bar room brawl.

What happened with Jordan Pickford and his friends at a bar

According to one witness, “He was getting goaded, like they do. All I heard was ‘little arms’ and then that’s it. It kicked off. It happened as soon as they walked in. They hadn’t even had time to get a drink. One lad suffered a broken nose. Pickford wasn’t hurt at all. He was out of the door as soon as it kicked off. Pickford’s group left by minibus before the police came.”

The “T-Rex” arms comes just a few days after a Newcastle United fan wore a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume to a game to make fun of the goalkeeper.