New details have emerged about the big altercation between Inter Miami and Monterrey. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could have been involved.

The Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal series between Inter Miami and Monterrey is amidst tremendous controversy. Following the first leg match at Chase Stadium, numerous reports indicated that Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Gerardo Martino confronted referee Walter Lopez and Rayados’ coach, Fernando Ortiz.

Although Inter Miami have downplayed the situation, the reality is that the pressure is at its peak with a 2-1 disadvantage heading into the second leg match in Mexico. Additionally, The Herons felt affected by the refereeing, following the red card shown to young David Ruiz.

For Messi and the coaching staff of Inter Miami, Ortiz predisposed the official with his previous statements before the game, in which he indicated that the refereeing could lean in favor of the MLS team.

Now, one of the most recognized journalists in Mexico has provided more details about what happened, and if the case is taken up by Concacaf, a star player could face serious consequences.

Jordi Alba confronted Monterrey executive

According to information from Heriberto Murrieta of ESPN, Jordi Alba grabbed the neck of Monterrey’s president, Jose Antonio Noriega, as part of the confrontation that occurred at the end of the match in Miami.

“I have tried to find out what happened in Miami, which was really very aggressive on the part of the Miami players. They didn’t know how to lose. They complained to the referee and to Tano Ortiz for that statement prior to the match. It ends up becoming a very heated and very violent episode. Jordi Alba grabs Tato Noriega by the neck, which is physical violence.”

Murrieta confirmed that Monterrey have already lodged a protest with Concacaf, hoping for exemplary sanctions against Jordi Alba. However, the organization has not yet commented on the matter.

In fact, during an interview with TUDN, Noriega hinted the episode indeed occurred. “No, it’s not the time to talk about that because there must be a report and an investigation. I’m not here to deny that things happened, but at another time, we’ll give details, and we’ll be waiting for the report from the corresponding authorities to then establish our position.”