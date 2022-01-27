The Argentine captain has laid down the law on his national team-mates and has requested that they stop calling Alexis Mac Allister ‘ginger’, which is a slur in Argentina.

Lionel Messi is more than just scoring goals and being a human highlight reel player, he is also trying to set an example for everyone, especially on the national team. The PSG super star has informed his national team-mates to stop calling the Brighton midfielder “ginger”.

According to The Sun, Alexis Mac Allister had told Messi during one of Argentina’s training camps that he did not like to be called “ginger”. “Ginger” or “Colorado” in Argentina is referred to those who have reddish hair and there is an urban legend that people with red hair carry with them bad luck in Argentina.

“I remember everyone called me ‘Colo’, which is ginger in Argentina. I don’t like it much and he told the team-mates that. (Messi) said, ‘He doesn’t like to be called Colo, so don’t call him that!” Mac Allister also went on to mention his admiration for Lionel Messi.

Alexis Mac Allister on Lionel Messi

"I trained with (Messi) when I was in the Argentinian squad twice, but I didn’t play with him. It was fantastic, the same as in the matches he trains. It’s something you cannot believe” the Brighton midfielder stated.

Mac Allister also told the story of how when he met Lionel Messi, "I was red, completely red. I didn’t even want to say hello. I was really nervous even to meet one of the best players in the world, but it was fantastic, of course. It’s something I’m not going to forget. It was magic when my dad played with Maradona and I could train with Lionel Messi.”