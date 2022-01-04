The 34-year-old Uruguayan striker is set to see out his contract with Atletico Madrid with a few MLS clubs interested in his signature.

Everything comes to an end and while the chapter Luis Suarez wrote at Atletico Madrid will be remembered, all signs point to the end of the Suarez era at Atletico. Suarez is in the middle of a scoring funk and at 34 looks to be playing his final six months at the club according to a report.

El Nacional is reporting that Luis Suarez will play until the end of the season and after that will need to search for a new club, as the club will not renew his contract. Suarez, who is one of the best forwards in the last 20 years, has seen his form dip as he has gotten older, but at Atletico Madrid has an impressive 28 goals in 44 games.

Suarez is said to have interest from MLS side Inter Miami, who have freed up a DP slot and are hoping to free up another. Here is the information that El Nacional is reporting on Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez to MLS in the summer?

According to El Nacional, Inter Miami is hoping that the arrival of Luis Suarez to the club will also help bring in Lionel Messi in the future, although how that would work given that Inter Miami also have Gonzalo Higuaín in their ranks is up in the air. Suarez has also had a long-term courtship with the Seattle Sounders, but that deal looks unlikely now as well.

Corinthians is also stated to be a possible destination for the striker as the club is looking to power up for the Copa Libertadores. Although arriving at midseason would hamper that a bit.

