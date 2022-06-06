Real Madrid have reportedly been ‘offered’ the opportunity of signing a Manchester City star who may have his days numbered at the Etihad Stadium.

The 2021-22 season has just come to an end, with Real Madrid finishing off a fantastic year by winning their 14th UEFA Champions League title. With no soccer in the European top five leagues until August, transfer rumors have already begun to swirl around.

While Barcelona’s intentions to sign Robert Lewandowski are stealing all the headlines, Manchester City could also be a team to watch. Pep Guardiola’s men have once again fallen short in their quest for European glory, so changes are expected to be made – despite they won the Premier League.

The Citizens have already secured the signing of coveted striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, while they also landed River Plate sensation Julian Alvarez. This summer, however, they could also part ways with a disgruntled star.

Report: Man City winger ‘offered’ to Real Madrid

According to Marco Ruiz of As, Raheem Sterling has been ‘offered’ to Real Madrid. The England international is entering the final year of his contract and it doesn’t look like he’ll stay at the club beyond that date.

The report claims that Sterling feels that his time under Guardiola is over and that he wants to move on this offseason. The 27-year-old, who joined City for €65m in 2015, has already attracted interest from European giants.

Sterling was heavily linked with a departure from the Etihad last summer and Barcelona seemed to be very interested in him, but their financial crisis have prevented them from affording his price tag.

Manchester City are reportedly open to negotiating Sterling, but Real Madrid would have to make room for him. The Merengues already have three foreign players, the maximum allowed by La Liga. Unless one of them gets the Spanish citizenship, this move could be complicated.