Manchester United won't get one of his top candidates to possibly replace Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United had another bittersweet season under Erik ten Hag. It was all headed toward total disaster with an eighth place in the Premier League and an early elimination in the Champions League.

However, in one of the biggest upsets of the year, the Red Devils defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Thanks to that result, they got a ticket to the Europa League.

Although Erik ten Hag has won two titles with Manchester United in two seasons, the new team’s ownership might let him go due to the enormous distance compared to contenders such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool.

Manchester United lose possible replacement for Erik ten Hag

According to a report of Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United won’t be able to sing one of their top candidates to replace Erik ten Hag. That’s why, the Dutch coach still has a chance to remain at Old Trafford.

“Thomas Tuchel NOT planning to take Man United job, he wants to take a break not coaching any club this summer. Tuchel currently decided not to continue in talks with United after meeting in the recent weeks. United, deciding on Erik ten Hag future soon.”

Who will be the next coach of Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag has one year remaining on his contract with Manchester United. Despite that fact, the enormous amount of money required to terminate the agreement may be the reason for keeping him in charge of the team.

Other names that have been mentioned for Manchester United are Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino, and, in a rumor that has gained momentum in recent days, Gareth Southgate.