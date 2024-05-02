Manchester United are in the final stretch of a season that could be very disappointing. Their last chance to hoist a trophy is the FA Cup title match against Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag is in his second year as coach, and despite significant signings, he hasn’t delivered the expected results. The Red Devils won’t play in the Champions League next year, and in the Premier League, they’re fighting to avoid falling out of the Top 6.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho continues to shine with Borussia Dortmund, making the most of his loan spell with the German club. Although they have fallen behind in the Bundesliga, the youngster has been instrumental in taking them to the semifinals of the Champions League.

Therefore, in the coming weeks, Manchester United must make a very important decision about Sancho’s future. Allowing his return to Old Trafford or a big transfer if he is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Erik ten Hag’s future is also in jeopardy with Manchester United (Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho will leave Manchester United

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United won’t keep Jadon Sancho next season. It doesn’t matter if Erik ten Hag stays in charge or not, the Red Devils have made their final decision.

Although Borussia Dortmund would like to extend the loan for another year, the reality is that United want to obtain a significant amount of money for a transfer. Sancho is currently under contract until 2026 has become highly valued thanks to his performances in the Champions League.

This was Erik ten Hag’s answer on the subject after watching the game against PSG. “He played very good and he’s a very good player. Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good. I’m happy for Jadon, for the performance yesterday, and we’ll see what is going to happen in the future.”