Mexico are living one of their worst crisis in history. After failing to reach the Round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, something which they had done seven consecutive tournaments, everyone supposed it was rock bottom.

Gerardo Martino was out as coach and Diego Cocca took charge in a very controversial decision as he didn’t have full support inside the Mexican Federation. However, the Argentine coach had just won two straight titles at Liga MX and had Tigres UANL leading the standings.

Then, disaster arrived for Diego Cocca. Mexico lost 3-0 against the United States in the semifinals of Concacaf Nations League and, in an incredible turn of events, many players are ready to leave the team just before the 2023 Gold Cup.

Mexican players want to abandon the national team

According to a report from Gibran Araige of TUDN, two players want to abandon Mexico’s camp before the start of the 2023 Gold Cup. The next hours will be crucial for them to determine if they want to stay after the historic failure at Nations League.

Though the names weren’t revealed, the reasons for them to be upset are related to Cocca’s decisions on the field. For example, who’s been starting or not. Furthermore, they also would have personal situations which might force them to leave as soon as possible.

The biggest problem for Mexico was a very controversial planning. Not many players agreed with a 40-day camp to face both tournaments. For example, with the USMNT, there were two different groups for each competition to give the players time to go on vacation.

The other big argument for the players involved could be a desire to go back with their clubs and start preseason on time. In this case, if a star is ready to sign for another team in Europe, the might not be willing to sacrifice that for Mexico.

The information establishes that Diego Cocca already knows about the situation and will try to talk to them. Nevertheless, it’s just another symptom that a coaching change could be the only alternative.