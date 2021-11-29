The Brazilian superstar hurt his ankle over the weekend against Saint-Étienne. Now reports indicate Neymar could miss as much as six weeks.

Report: Neymar may be out for six weeks and miss the rest of 2021

Neymar will need to add an ankle sprain to his long list of injuries, as over the weekend in PSG’s 3-1 victory over Saint-Étienne, the 29-year-old went down 10 minutes before the match ended.

Neymar who up until then has had a rather mediocre season for PSG with 3 goals in 10 league games and 3 goals in 14 games across all competitions. Shockingly, Neymar has not scored a goal in this season's Champions League.

In Ligue 1 PSG are runaway leaders and basically have wrapped up the league, while in Champions League, the team’s ultimate goal, the trio of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappé has yet to materialize. Here is more information on Neymar’s injury.

Neymar out for six weeks

According to RMC Sport, Neymar is set to miss six weeks, if the test, which the player will undergo today, comes back with the medical staff's initial verdict. At the moment Neymar went down the staff diagnosed a serious ankle sprain.

Neymar would miss the wrap up of the Champions League group stage and would most likely not return until 2022. Neymar could also miss Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in late January, if not back to full fitness.