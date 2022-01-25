After various break-ins in the homes of high-profile soccer players in England, some of them are hiring private security to protect their homes.

Security is always an issue for players, and in recent weeks in Europe some of the top soccer players in Europe have had to deal with the vulnerability of having their home’s broken into while playing. In the case of Nicolas Otamendi his family was still in the house when the robbers broke in.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo uploaded a picture on Instagram of his face after confronting robbers who stole jewelry from his house with his family in the home. Angel Di Maria was pulled at halftime during a PSG match after he was informed that robbers broke into his home.

Now according to the Daily Mail, soccer players of the Premier League are turning to private security to deal with the growing threat. Former SAS soldiers are being hired to protect player’s homes and families while the players are away.

The modus operandi of these culprits is to break into the homes of the players while they are playing matches. With the schedule of games available months ahead of time it makes players easy targets for the criminals.

It is reported that players are buying specially trained guard dogs along with hiring of former SAS soldiers to conduct patrols. Clubs in England have set up discussion groups so the players can understand how they can avoid these unwanted situations.