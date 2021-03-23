Who are the highest paid players in the Premier League? 2020-2021 Premier League player salaries? Check out the players with the biggest salaries in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Premier League is the highest division of the English soccer league structure, sometimes referred to outside England as the English Premier League or the EPL. It's contested by 20 teams, and each one of them plays a total of 38 matches between home and away.

On 20 February 1992, after a vote by clubs in the Football League First Division, the competition was re-branded as the FA Premier League. Since then, 49 different clubs have competed in the league, and only seven have lifted the title at the end of the season.

Every year the league reveals player salaries and the list combines player wages and total compensation for the year. Previously, we published the Premier League all-time top goalscorers list, but the following list presents the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

20. Timo Werner (Chelsea) – $238,364-per-week

Timo Werner impressed by scoring 95 goals in 159 games for RB Leipzig. He joined Chelsea this summer after the Stamford Bridge side activated his release clause.

His current salary is $238,364-per-week. The 24-year-old striker has scored four times for the Blues in 19 EPL matches.

19. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – $238,364-per-week

While playing for Brazil at the Copa America in summer 2015, Hoffenheim and Premier League side Liverpool agreed a deal for Firmino. At the end of the tournament, the Brazilian star signed the contract.

Currently, he earns $238,364-per-week. The forward has made 19 Premier League appearances for the Reds, scoring five goals.

18. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – $239,696-per-week

Lacazette signed a reported five-year deal for a club-record fee for Premier League club Arsenal on 5 July 2017. The fee was the highest ever earned by Lyon from a player's sale, beating Corentin Toliso’s fee of his Bayern transfer.

His current wages are $239,696-per-week. The 29-year-old French striker has played in 16 league games so far, netting seven times.

17. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – $253,688-per-week

Just like Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell was another one of the Chelsea additions this summer. While playing for Leicester City, he was severely linked to making a move to the Stamford Bridge. In August 2020, he realized his dream.

The Blues have given him a salary of $253,688-per-week. The English left-back has featured in 16 games so far, marking twice in the Premier League.

15. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) – $256,770-per-week

Alcantara is known for playing for Barcelona and Bayern Munich, before signing for Liverpool in September 2020. With the player just having a year left on his Bayern deal, the Reds ended up buying Thiago for only $27m.

Thiago has played six Premier League games for Jurgen Klopp's side. He earns $256,770-per-week at the club.

16. Willian (Arsenal) – $256,770-per-week

Willian served Chelsea for seven years and the Blues are the club who saved his European career. However, in summer 2020, his contract with Chelsea ran out, and the Brazilian signed a contract with arch city-rivals, Arsenal.

At the Gunners, Willian is earning $256,770-per-week. The 32-year-old has played 14 league games so far, but he’s failed to register any goal.

15. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham) – $267,040-per-week

After showing his impressive skills for Lyon in the 2018-19 season. the Frenchmen’s president Jean-Michel Aulas declared that the player had received various offers and could leave in the summer. Eventually, Ndombele opted for Premier League side Tottenham in July 2019.

The Spurs lured him with him wages of $267,040-per-week. In 16 EPL matches that he has featured in this season, he has scored in three of them.

14. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – $267,040-per-week

Rashford is a well-known Manchester United academy product. He spent 10 years passing through their youth teams, from 2005 to 2015 and was included in the first team in early 2015. Rashford made his Red Devils debut in 2016.

His current contract that expires in June 2023, brings him $267,040-per-week wages. The Englishman has appeared in 19 Premier League fixtures so far, scoring seven goals.

13. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – $267,040-per-week

Harry Kane went through the Tottenham youth academy, but it took him four loan spells in order to find his form for the North London club. From 2009 to 2013, he was shipped off to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City, and Leicester City.

In December 2016, he signed his last contract extension, which granted him the earning of $267,040-per-week. So far, in 18 league games, the prolific striker has netted 12 times.

12. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – $267,040-per-week

Mohamed Salah had to go from one club to another, from city to city, from country to county to get to Liverpool. In summer 2017, the Reds lured the Egyptian from Serie A club Roma.

With a salary of $267,040-per-week, Salah has helped the Anfield club to win their first Champions League trophy after 2005, and the Premier League title after 30 years of wait. This season, he has scored 13 goals in 18 league games.

11. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) – $280,431-per-week

Manchester United brought in Edinson Cavani as one of their two new signings during the Transfer Deadline Day of the 2020 summer transfer window. With his previous side, Paris Saint-Germain, he won six league titles and a total number of 200 goals.

The Red Devils awarded him with a salary of $280,431-per-week. The Uruguayan striker has played in 12 Premier League games so far, scoring four goals.

10. Gareth Bale (Tottenham) – $293,785-per-week

The Wales international starred for Tottenham from 2007 to 2013. However, after starting to fail to deliver for Real Madrid, he was shipped off on a loan to his former club.

This time, he has been earning $293,785-per-week in North London. The grand golf fan has so far made four league appearances and scored one goal.

9. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – $307,319-per-week

Sergio Aguero arrived in the Premier League as a 23-year-old who already had a great experience playing in a top European club. The Argentine moved to the Citizens from Atletico Madrid in 2011. Little did everyone know that he would become Manchester City’s leading goalscorer with a total of 255 goals.

In 2018, he announced he would extend his deal with City worth $307,319-per-week. So far, he has appeared in only five league games, and he hasn’t scored a goal just yet.

7. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) – $333,847-per-week

Martial completed a move from Monaco to Manchester United on September 1, 2015. He signed a four-year deal worth $46 million. This was the highest transfer fee charged to a teenager, shattering Luke Shaw's previous record of $35 million United paid a year earlier.

In January 2019, he opted to sign a new deal with the Red Devils worth $333,847-per-week. In the 2020-21 Premier League, the Frenchman has played 15 times,

6. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – $347,201-per-week

Arsenal managed to sign Thomas Partey during the 2020 Transfer Window Deadline Day. The Ghana international was brought in to strengthen the Gunners’ midfield and add more depth to the roster.

He left Atletico Madrid to earn $347,201-per-week at the Emirates. So far, the midfielder has played in seven games, and not scored a goal.

5. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – $387,263-per-week

In 2016, Manchester United succeeded in bringing Paul Pogba back from Juventus. It is fair to assume that since his return, the Frenchman has failed to justify his wages.

He currently earns $387,263-per-week at the Old Trafford. In 2020-21, he has made 16 league appearances and he has written his name on the scoresheet three times so far.

4. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – $400,617-per-week

Forward Raheem Sterling, signed in the summer of 2015 from Liverpool, as the third highest-paid footballer in the United Kingdom. Under the mentorship of former Barcelona coach, Pep Guardiola, the England international flourished.

At the Citizens, Sterling is under contract until 2023. He would receive $400,617-per-week over the duration of his new contract. The 25-year-old has netted five times this season in 17 Premier League matches.

3. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) – $428,437-per-week

Once a Chelsea flop, now a Manchester City star in the Premier League and Europe. Kevin De Bruyne joined the Manchester side in 2015 from Wolfsburg, and he has gone on to become one of the best midfielders to have ever stepped in the league.

The Belgium international has a contract with City running until 2023. He is currently earning $428,437-per-week at the Etihad Stadium. So far this term, the 29-year-old has netted three goals in 17 Premier League games.

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – $467,386-per-week

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left Milan as a youngster after failing to breakout to the first team. It took him five different clubs and six spells to reach the English Premier League. Since his arrival, he has been one of the few bright spots for the uninspiring Arsenal.

After signing a new deal in September 2020, the Gabonese is now warning $467,386-per-week. In 17 league fixtures so far, he has scored five goals.

1. David de Gea (Manchester United) – $500,771-per-week

The Spaniard has played well everywhere he played so far, for Atletico Madrid, the Spanish national team, and Manchester United. He joined the English side in 2011, and he is currently going through his 10th season at the Old Trafford.

The Spaniard has recently demonstrated a troubling knack for making expensive mistakes. However, that has not stopped him from being the highest-paid 2020-21 Premier League player with wages of $500,771-per-week. De Gea has played 17 games and kept six clean sheets so far in the EPL.