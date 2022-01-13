The French club has reportedly spoken to both federations to keep their two star players from playing in the next round of qualification considering Argentina and Brazil are well on their way to the World Cup.

PSG knows the second half of the year will be make or break for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. All eyes will be on their round of 16 clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League. While the French league is all but wrapped up, PSG is looking to have their best players ready to win the Champions League.

For that the French club is trying to avoid any more wear and tear on their players and according to Mundo Deportivo, they have spoken with the Argentine and Brazilian federations to exempt Lionel Messi and Neymar for this month's World Cup Qualifiers.

Brazil and Argentina sit first and second respectively and are both qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With virtually nothing to play for, PSG is looking to give their star players some much needed rest.

Messi and Neymar set to miss out in WCQ at PSG request

In Lionel Messi’s case the club believes that after battling coronavirus that the Argentine should get a bit more rest after enjoying the holiday season in Rosario in Argentina. Messi has not really played to his full potential at PSG and has only 1 goal in the league this season.

Neymar is just coming back from injury and to not expose the player to any more injuries and travel the two parties have decided to keep Neymar in France. The rest of the national team players on PSG’s roster will play with their respective national teams.

