After Kylian Mbappe denied having taken a decision regarding his future, Real Madrid reportedly have warned the Frenchman: it's now or never. Here, check out the full story.

The Kylian Mbappe saga seems to have no end. At the end of January, the German newspaper Bild reported that the Frenchman had an agreement with Real Madrid. However, after the match between PSG and Los Blancos, the forward told the media that he still was “undecided” about his future.

"Even though playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things, and even if I'm free to do whatever I want now, I'm not going to do things like that, and I'm not going to talk to our opponents now,” Mbappé told the press, after scoring the lone goal for PSG to take the victory.

Meanwhile, new reports from L’Equipe have stated that PSG are willing to do whatever it takes to retain him, including offering a short-term contract and being the highest-paid of the squad, above Lionel Messi and Neymar. Now, The Times reports that Real Madrid have “warned” Mbappe about their offer.

Real Madrid tells Mbappe that the won’t wait longer for him

While Mbappe denies having said yes to Real Madrid yet, according to German publication BILD revealed that Los Blancos offered him a five-year contract with a salary of €40 million per year. However, the Spanish giants are willing to take back their offer if Mbappe decides to stay in Paris.

According to The Times, via Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid has told Mbappe that if he doesn’t take the offer now and instead renews with PSG, they won’t give him a second chance and instead they will go after Erling Haaland, who is also in their radar.

The report also states that this “warning” could be an attempt from the Spanish giants to respond to the new Paris Saint Germain offer. Real Madrid have been trying to sign Mbappe since last year, when they made bids last summer to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.