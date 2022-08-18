Cristiano Ronaldo looks willing to leave Manchester United only a year after returning to the club. Though the season has already begun and he has yet to find a new home, there's one team that could give him a lifeline.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United remains unclear. The Portuguese striker reportedly wants out of the club this season, only a year after making a long-awaited return to Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old megastar looked a bit disconnected from the team since preseason began, as he took time off due to personal issues. Even when he reported to training again, his desire to leave was still standing.

At first, Erik ten Hag was interested in making Ronaldo feel comfortable. However, his patience may have worn thin as the forward's attitude didn't seem to change. Cristiano has so far struggled to find a way out of United, but his agent may have identified a new landing spot for him.

Report: The Move That Could Send Cristiano Ronaldo To The Bundesliga

According to German outlet Bild, Borussia Dortmund could give the disgruntled Manchester United star a lifeline. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly has begun talks with the Bundesliga outfit to discuss a possible move for his client.

Ronaldo is understood to be keen on playing UEFA Champions League football this season, something he won't do unless he leaves Old Trafford. Last season, United had their worst Premier League campaign in history, finishing sixth with 58 points.

On top of that, the Red Devils don't seem capable of challenging for major trophies this season. Despite the expectations on ten Hag during the offseason, the team started the 2022-23 on the wrong foot. Following a home defeat to Brighton in the season opener, United were embarrassed by Brentford.

Dortmund, meanwhile, not only would give Ronaldo an opportunity to play in the Champions League but also to try and end Bayern's supremacy in the German league, a competition he has yet to play in.

Having lost Erling Haaland during the summer and with new signing Sebastien Haller out after being diagnosed with a testicular tumor, Dortmund would consider to sign Ronaldo. Whether United's front office ultimately accepts to let him go remains to be seen. For now, we'll have to wait and see how this plays out.