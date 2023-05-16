Bayern Munich is in the middle of one of the toughest title races in recent memory in the Bundesliga. Like usual the German giants are in first place but only one point back is Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel knows that he needs his team to be at their best with only two weeks to go in the season. Still, Tuchel and the Bayern staff are looking ahead to next season and a decision has been made on two players according to Sky Sports Germany.

The players in question are Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo, both who according to the report look to be heading elsewhere as Bayern continues to mold itself into Tuchel’s image.

Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo’s future

Sadio Mane will be transfer listed, after the recent bust up with Leroy Sané, it looks like the writing is on the wall. Mane has a contract until 2025 but the club is ready to take their losses with Napoli and Chelsea being possible destinations.

For Joao Cancelo despite doing well on loan from Manchester City the club will not exercise the buy option said to be in the 70 million euro range. In 19 games Cancelo has 1 goal and six assists this season.