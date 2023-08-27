Rio Ave vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Porto will visit Rio Ave this Monday, August 28 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Porto’s commencement of the season stumbled due to their loss in the Portuguese Super Cup against Benfica. Nevertheless, in the Primeira Liga, it appears that they have successfully put that setback in the rearview mirror, as they clinched victories in their first two matches.

Their current pursuit involves sustaining this flawless record, and to do so, they are set to challenge Rio Ave. The latter currently holds 3 points, obtained from a single victory and a loss. Naturally, Rio Ave are eager to amass points in order to avoid positioning themselves near the lower end of the standings.

Rio Ave vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (August 29)

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 3:15 AM (August 29)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

Rio Ave vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live, sportdigital

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish.