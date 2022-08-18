River Plate will play against Central Cordoba for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out when, where and how to watch this game in the US.

River Plate vs Central Cordoba: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

River Plate will host Central Cordoba for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, make sure to tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).

River Plate have made improvements to their playing style. That's why the team managed by Marcelo Gallardo has lost just once in the last five games played. Despite their last matchday ended as a 0-0 draw, River Plate have the confidence to win at the Monumental Stadium once again.

On the other side Central Cordoba had a huge 3-0 win over Colon in their last matchday, which could give them confidence to face River Plate at their fortress. In fact, the team managed by Abel Balbo knows how to win as visitors. Their last away game was a 3-0 win over Rosario Central.

River Plate vs Central Cordoba: Date

River Plate and Central Cordoba will face-off on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Monumental Stadium. This 2022 Argentine League game is for the Matchday 15, which is almost halfway of the tournament.

River Plate vs Central Cordoba: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Central Cordoba in the US

