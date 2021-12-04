River Plate will host Defensa y Justicia for Matchday 24 of the 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, find out what you need to know about this game such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the United States.

River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 Liga Profesional in the US

River Plate and Defensa y Justicia will face each other for Matchday 24 of 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on Paramount+.

The hosts, recently crowned champions, will try to maintain their unbeaten record of eight matches. They drew 2-2 against Rosario Central in their last encounter. However, Marcelo Gallardo’s men will try not to lose momentum ahead of the Trofeo de Campeones.

On the other hand, Defensa y Justicia also drew their last match 1-1 against Colon, but before that they won five matches in a row. Now they will try to get a victory against the champions. The team is third in the table with 41 points.

River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 7.30 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other nine times, with River winning three matches and Defensa y Justicia winning two. They have drawn on four occasions. Their last encounter took place in 2020 and ended up in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia in the US

The match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia for the 2021 Liga Profesional to be played on Sunday, December 5, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by Paramount+. You can also watch it on PrendeTV, TyC Sports Internacional.

River Plate vs Defensa y Justicia: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, River Plate are the favorites to win this match with odds of -165, while Defensa Justicia have odds of +475. A tie would end up in a +290 payout.

DraftKings River Plate -165 Tie +290 Defensa y Justicia +475

*Odds by DraftKings

