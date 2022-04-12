River Plate will face Fortaleza Cali this Wednesday, April 13 at the Antonio V. Liberti Stadium for the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

River Plate will go in search of a new victory in this Libertadores when they face Fortaleza this Wednesday, April 12 at 8:00 at the Antonio V. Liberti stadium, better known as "El Monumental". Find here all you need to know about this CL game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In their first game, River Plate achieved a hard-fought victory against Alianza Lima as visitors (although at a fairly high cost since Rojas fractured in this match), and now they want to continue on the path of victory in what will be their first game as locals in this 2022 Conmebol Libertadores.

Fortaleza was the opposite of River Plate: in their first game they lost 2-1 at home against Colo Colo, which was really a key game considering that River would most likely finish first, so the other teams will dispute the second place. However, a good result against River could be a good boost for the next games.

River Plate vs Fortaleza: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio V. Liberti, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

River Plate vs Fortaleza: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

River Plate vs Fortaleza: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Fortaleza have a short history at the international level, and actually only once faced an Argentine team (Independiente in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana) so there are no clashes between these two rivals. River Plate, for their part, have faced 15 Brazilian teams to date (this will be the 16th). The team against which they played the most was Cruzeiro, with 13 games in total.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Fortaleza in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 12 at the Antonio V. Liberti for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between River Plate and Fortaleza will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

River Plate vs Fortaleza: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -200 odds, while Fortaleza have +600. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente River Plate -200 Tie +320 Fortaleza +600

*Odds via Caliente