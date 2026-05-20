River Plate vs RB Bragantino: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Sudamericana match on May 20, 2026

River Plate receive RB Bragantino at the Estadio Monumental in the Matchday 5 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. The Argentinian team seeks to secure their passage to the next round against a Bragantino side that wants to reach the final Matchday with a chance of finishing first. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match River Plate vs RB Bragantino Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch River Plate vs RB Bragantino in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States will have several ways to enjoy this highly anticipated matchup live, with both television and streaming platforms delivering complete coverage from start to finish.

Supporters who want to watch online can stream the action on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, while viewers preferring traditional TV can also catch the game live on beIN SPORTS.

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Can I watch River Plate vs RB Bragantino for free?

Fans in the United States can catch the entire showdown live through Fubo, which is offering a complimentary five-day trial to qualifying new subscribers.

With the short-term promotion, viewers can follow all the action at no initial cost, giving them a chance to experience the match live before deciding on a full membership package.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Fresh off their run to the domestic league final, River Plate now shift their focus to a decisive Copa Sudamericana showdown with first place in Group H hanging in the balance. River can officially clinch the top spot and secure a direct berth into the knockout stage with a victory.

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However, RB Bragantino have plenty to play for as well, since a win would cut the gap to just one point and set the stage for a dramatic final Matchday battle for the group lead.

With both clubs under pressure and the stakes rising by the minute, this is the kind of South American clash soccer fans won’t want to miss.

Isidro Pitta of Red Bull Bragantino – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

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River Plate vs RB Bragantino: Predicted Lineups

River Plate (4-4-2): Beltrán; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Rivero, Acuña; Moreno, J.C. Meza, Galván, M. Meza; Colidio, Salas.

RB Bragantino (3-4-3): Cleiton; Pedro Henrique, Alix Vinicius, Capixaba; Fernandes, Jadsom, Evangelista, Guilherme; Sasha, Mosquera, Vitinho.

What time is the River Plate vs RB Bragantino match?

The match kicks off today, May 20, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM