River Plate will clash against Newell's Old Boys for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

River Plate vs Newell's: Boca Juniors vs Platense: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

River Plate will host Newell's Old Boys for a Matchday 13 matchup. Check out the match information such as date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this 2022 Argentine League game. If you are in the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial).

River Plate have improved their performance recently. In their last 5 games, Los Millonarios have lost just once, and won three games. In fact,under Marcelo Gallardo's management River Plate know how to overcome the biggest obstacles.

On the other side, Newell's Old Boys aren't in their best shape as of right now. In fact, the team managed by Javier Sanguinetti is under the pressure, since Los Leprosos haven't won since Matchday 5. Therefore, this next matchup is going to be a big challenge for them.

River Plate vs Newell's: Date

River Plate and Newell's Old Boys will play against each other on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League. This game will be held at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

River Plate vs Newell's: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Newell's in the US

River Plate will play against Newell's Old Boys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires for a Matchday 13 matchup. This 2022 Argentine League game will be available to watch in the US on Paramount+ (Free Trial).