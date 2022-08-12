River Plate will face Newell’s for the Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate will host Newell’s Old Boys in what will be the 2022 Argentine League Matchday 12. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

After a painful defeat in their stadium against Sarmiento, River Plate returned to victory in a tough game against Independiente, which allowed them to get a little closer to the top positions of this 2022 Argentine League. Marcelo Gallardo's team has as main objective in the semester to win this tournament and for that they must continue obtaining victories.

Newell's have been a team with several ups and downs. At the beginning of the tournament they were fighting for the first places, but then they fell behind. At the moment they are in the middle of the standings, although as it is a long tournament they still have the chance to fight to reach the top, for which of course they need victory.

River Plate vs Newell's: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Newell's for the Matchday 13 of the 2022 Argentine League this Saturday, August 13 at the Estadio Monumental, Belgrano, Argentina.

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Barbados: 7:30 PM

Canada: 4:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 AM (August 14)

Italy: 1:30 AM (August 14)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (August 14)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Newell's: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: Onefootball, AFA Play, Fanatiz International

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: TyC Sports International, VIX+, Paramount+

