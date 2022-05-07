River Plate will play their last game in this Copa de la Liga when they host Platense for Matchday 14. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

River Plate will try to finish the first phase of this Copa de la Liga as high as possible when they host Platense for Matchday 14. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

The leaders of zone 1, Racing Club, drew 1-1 against San Lorenzo and with that they secured first place, since they obtained 4 points more than River Plate with only this Matchday remaining for the end of the first phase of this Copa de la Liga. However, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo will seek to secure second place, for which a tie is enough.

In the case of Platense, with no chance of being able to qualify for the next round of this tournament, they need to get points as soon as possible due to their delicate situation with the relegation zone. To date, Godoy Cruz and Patronato would be the ones losing the category, and just above them are the "Calamares". That means they need points to get away from that zone, and they have to try to get them anyway.

River Plate vs Platense: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio V. Liberti, Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Platense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

River Plate vs Platense: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the games they played during the amateur era (in which River Plate dominated the statistics) these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 117 games in which the "Millonarios" have prevailed as the wide dominators obtaining the victory in 73 opportunities while Platense obtained it in 18 with 26 draws.

The last game between the two was for the 2021 Argentine League, with a 1-0 victory for River Plate with a goal from Julian Alvarez. To find the last game in El Monumental, we have to go to 1998 (Platense spent 22 years without playing in the First Division), there was also River's victory by 1-0. In the 1996 tournament, Platense's last victory (2-1) took place.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Platense in the US

The game that River Plate and Platense will this Sunday, May 8 at the EL Monumental stadium for the Matchday 14 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

River Plate vs Platense: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: River Plate are the favorite with -400 odds, while Platense have +800. A tie would finish in a +360 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars River Plate -400 Tie +360 Platense +800

*Odds via Caesars