River Plate could be crowned Argentine League champions on Thursday, November 25, when they host Racing Club on Matchday 22 of the 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Matchday 22 could seal the deal for River Plate in their quest for the Argentine League title. Marcelo Gallardo's men welcome Racing Club to Estadio Monumental on Thursday, Nov. 25, aiming to be crowned 2021 Liga Profesional champions. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ and fuboTV.

El Millonario are just one step away from lifting the domestic trophy after a long wait. River have been extremely successful in the continental stage over the last few years but they've struggled to claim the local championship under Gallardo. That could be over soon.

On the other hand, La Academia can't wait for the tournament to be over but for different reasons. Following Juan Antonio Pizzi's sacking early in the campaign, interim coach Claudio Ubeda failed to deliver results, and newly appointed manager Fernando Gago got off to an awful start. Will Racing pull off a shock and spoil River's party?

River Plate vs Racing Club: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires

River Plate vs Racing Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

River Plate vs Racing Club: Storylines and Head-to-Head

River Plate have been flying in the Argentine League and the trophy is waiting for them. Their 1-0 win over Platense last time out put them one step closer to the title. If they don't lose this one, they'll secure the championship.

Racing Club face an extremely tough challenge. Things haven't improved for them since former Boca Juniors and Real Madrid player Fernando Gago took over, as they lost three out of four games under Pintita (W1). Last week, they lost to Colon at home.

These familiar foes meet for the 176th time. River Plate have been clearly dominant in the all-time series, having recorded 91 triumphs, while Racing picked up 41 victories, and they drew on 43 occasions.

River Plate vs Racing Club: 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional Table

After 21 rounds of play, River Plate head comfortably to the final stretch of the tournament. Gallardo's boys are atop the standings with 49 points, nine clear of Talleres and Defensa y Justicia. Therefore, a draw would be enough for them to clinch the title. Racing, on the other hand, sit 15th with 26 points.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Racing Club in the US

The game to be played between River Plate and Racing Club will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and PrendeTV.

River Plate vs Racing Club: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions. Unsurprisingly, FanDuel believes River Plate will get the job done and seal the championship with -240 odds, while Racing have +550 to produce an upset, and a tie would result in a +330 payout.

FanDuel River Plate -240 Tie +330 Racing Club +550

* Odds via FanDuel.