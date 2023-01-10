River Plate take on Monterrey today at Q2 Stadium in Austin for the 2023 International Friendly. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

River Plate vs Monterrey: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country today

River Plate and Monterrey meet today in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin. Both teams want to start the year with an exciting international game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch this game live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

River Plate won 14 games during the 2022 Argentina Primera Division season but that was not enough to win, they were the third best team of the season while Boca Juniors were the champions and Racing Club the runners-up.

The Rayados couldn't do anything to win the first phase of Liga MX, 2022 Apertura, but they were the second best team in the standings with a record of 10-5-2 and Monterrey reached the semifinals.

River Plate vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

River Plate and Monterrey play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, January 10 at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

United States:9:00 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Costa Rica: Star+

Ecuador: Star+

Mexico: Star+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App