World Baseball Classic: Why is Austin Wells playing for Dominican Republic?

Austin Wells is playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic, even though he was born in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, he is eligible to represent the Caribbean nation because of a direct family connection to the island.

Wells’ mother helped make that possible. Michelle Fernandez has Dominican descent, which under WBC eligibility rules allows him to play for the Dominican Republic national team in the tournament without any issue.

It appears Wells has enjoyed his experience with the Caribbean squad and has been warmly welcomed. “It wasn’t like anything I’ve ever experienced… When the announcer said who was coming up to bat, I felt like those were the loudest introductions I’ve ever heard.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Few players like Wells on the Dominican roster

Wells is one of only two players born in the United States who are playing for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Behind his addition to the roster was a key figure who specifically needed an MLB catcher and made an effort to recruit him before the tournament began.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

That person was Nelson Cruz, the Dominican Republic’s general manager, who reportedly pursued Wells in order to add a left-handed catcher, exactly what the team needed to round out its roster for the WBC, according to Jayesh Pagar of Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

see also Team USA to replace Clayton Kershaw on World Baseball Classic roster

For a team considered one of the favorites, the Dominican Republic has a roster full of talented pitchers who were not familiar with working with Wells behind the plate. The catcher himself admitted that his adjustment has been quick because he has developed strong communication with the entire pitching staff.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a lot of the same guys returning in New York. So that made it a little easier to come over here and being able to come to a staff like this, it’s been special, and these guys have been great communicating with me. So, you know, these guys are nasty, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Wells said.