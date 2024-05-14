The River Plate forward was on the LA Galaxy’s wish list in the winter. Now, according to reports, the Argentine giants will entertain offers again.

Pablo Solari has been one of River Plate’s most consistent forwards over the past two seasons and is under contract with the club until June 2027. The 23-year-old has 24 goals and 14 assists in 82 games for Los Millonarios and has won three titles with the club.



Still, despite his knack for great finishing and high speed, Solari is often used as a second-half substitute, never really cementing his place in the starting XI under the team now coached by Martín Demichelis.



According to TNT Sports in Argentina and Maximiliano Grillo, River are now looking to cash in on Solari, who may have reached his potential at the club.

Who in MLS could use Pablo Solari?



The LA Galaxy signed two DP wingers in the winter, so it’s unlikely they are in the running for Solari. Solari’s price tag was in the $10 million range when the Galaxy were after him in the winter.



Pablo Solari of River Plate and Claudio Rodrigues Gomes, known as Guga (R) of Fluminense seen in action during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 group D match between River Plate and Fluminense at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti.

According to sources who spoke with Bolavip, Real Salt Lake has been an admirer of Solari, and a few East Coast teams could also be interested.



Solari can play down the middle but is most effective on the right wing. He has also played on the left side of midfield.