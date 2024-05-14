Pablo Solari has been one of River Plate’s most consistent forwards over the past two seasons and is under contract with the club until June 2027. The 23-year-old has 24 goals and 14 assists in 82 games for Los Millonarios and has won three titles with the club.
Still, despite his knack for great finishing and high speed, Solari is often used as a second-half substitute, never really cementing his place in the starting XI under the team now coached by Martín Demichelis.
According to TNT Sports in Argentina and Maximiliano Grillo, River are now looking to cash in on Solari, who may have reached his potential at the club.
Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.