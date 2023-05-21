Robert Lewandowski gets real on the possibility of teaming up with Lionel Messi after Ballon d'Or controversy

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi could join forces next season. With the Argentine star running out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain, a return to FC Barcelona seems to be on the cards.

One of the biggest storylines about this potential reunion is the fact that Messi and Lewandowski would be teammates for the first time in their careers. That would be a talking point not only because of their talent, but also because of their beef after the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Following Messi’s seventh award, the Pole striker seemed to take a shot at him, and there was some tension between them in the following months. However, that’s all water under the bridge now.

Robert Lewandowski wants to play with Lionel Messi in Barcelona

“I want to play with Messi here in Barcelona,” Lewandowski told Pole outlet Meczyki, via Goal. “He has changed his style in recent years. It is easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does.

“Messi’s playing style has evolved in recent years. He thinks differently, and positions himself differently on the pitch. He has a unique sense. We would definitely use it. Where will I put it on the pitch? You’ll have to ask Xavi about that.”

Needless to say, they’d make one of the most interesting duos in Europe. Even if they’re not getting any younger, both Messi and Lewandowski still have enough left in the tank to make Barça a competitive team in Europe again.