Cruz Azul vs Atlante: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Apertura on August 1, 2026

Cruz Azul host Atlante at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 Matchday 3 clash. With the defending champions aiming to continue their title defense and Atlante looking to make an impact after returning to the top flight, here is how to watch the match live.

Match Summary Match Cruz Azul vs. Atlante Tournament Torneo Apertura Liga MX Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univision Live Stream TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlante in the USA

Cruz Azul and Atlante meet on Saturday, August 1, in a Liga MX Apertura regular-season clash. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on TUDN USA and Univision.

The game will also be available to stream on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action live on mobile devices, smart TVs and web browsers.

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Can I watch Cruz Azul vs Atlante for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option available for Cruz Azul vs. Atlante in the United States. Fans will need access to one of the official platforms carrying the match, including TUDN USA, Univision and more.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cruz Azul face Atlante in one of the most attractive fixtures of Matchday 3 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. La Maquina arrive with the responsibility of defending their status as the reigning Mexican champions after winning the previous tournament, making every early-season match important as they look to secure a strong position before the league calendar becomes more demanding.

Players of Cruz Azul during the Torneo Apertura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images)

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They will look to take advantage of home-field advantage and continue building confidence in their pursuit of another deep Liguilla run. With the Liga MX regular season offering limited opportunities to recover dropped points, collecting victories from the opening weeks can be crucial when playoff qualification and seeding are decided.

For Atlante, the match represents another major challenge in their return to Mexico’s top division. After spending several seasons outside Liga MX, Los Potros de Hierro are aiming to establish themselves among the country’s elite clubs again. Facing the defending champions provides an immediate test of their level and an opportunity to earn a statement result against one of the league’s biggest names.

Cruz Azul vs Atlante: Predicted Lineups

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Kevin Mier; Jorge Sanchez, Willer Ditta, Jesus Orozco Chiquete, Carlos Rotondi; Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez; Mateusz Bogusz, Jose Paradela, Luka Romero; Gabriel Fernandez.

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Atlante (5-3-2): Oscar Jiménez; Eduardo Tercero, Lucho Sanchez, Nicolas Carrera, Walter Clar, Walter Portales; Eugenio Pizzuto, Armando Escobar, Leonardo Mejia; Vladimir Moragrega, Rafael Duran.

What time is the Cruz Azul vs Atlante match?

Cruz Azul and Atlante will meet on Saturday, August 1, in a Liga MX Apertura Matchday 3 clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 PM ET. Below are the start times across the four major U.S. time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 11:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 10:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 9:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 8:00 PM