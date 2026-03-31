Robert Lewandowski takes to social media as Poland misses 2026 World Cup

Poland were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a tense, back-and-forth match that ended 3-2. Robert Lewandowski missed the chance to participate in what would likely have been his final World Cup and responded on social media following the result.

In a post on his Instagram, Lewandowski included no caption, but the message was clear through the song accompanying it: Time To Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman, signaling an unmistakable farewell.

This could very well have been Lewandowski’s last match with Poland. At 37 years old, his international career may be coming to an end, and the choice of a song that represents a goodbye only reinforces the message.

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Poland’s missed opportunity

Poland had a difficult run, beginning the playoffs against Albania, where they came from behind to win 2-1, with Robert Lewandowski scoring the first goal. They arrived at Strawberry Arena hopeful of securing a spot, but Sweden stole their chance in the final minutes.

The match started in Sweden’s favor with a goal from Anthony Elanga in the 19th minute. Poland responded in the first half with an equalizer from Nicola Zalewski, but Sweden regained the lead before halftime thanks to a goal from Gustaf Lagerbielke.

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Just minutes into the second half, in the 55th minute, Karol Swiderski scored to tie the game again. The score remained 2-2 until the 88th minute, when Viktor Gyokeres, the Arsenal standout, delivered the decisive goal that secured Sweden’s qualification.

How many World Cups has Lewandowski played?

Robert Lewandowski has played in two World Cups: Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. In Russia 2018, he made his World Cup debut, appearing in all three group stage matches against Senegal, Colombia, and Japan, but did not score, and Poland were eliminated in the first round.

In Qatar 2022, Lewandowski played in all four matches for Poland. He scored his only two World Cup goals: one against Saudi Arabia in the group stage and a penalty against France in the Round of 16, where Poland were eliminated 3-1.