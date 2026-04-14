Why are Lewandowski, Rashford not starting today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in Champions League QF leg 2?

FC Barcelona will start without Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford in today’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atletico Madrid. Follow Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live with us!

Both Lewandowski and Rashford were benched due to a tactical decision by Hansi Flick. This has raised eyebrows, considering Raphinha isn’t playing against Atletico today either.

With two key attackers starting on the bench, Barcelona enter this second leg with a noticeably altered frontline, adding an extra layer of uncertainty to their approach. The tactical choices made by Hansi Flick set the stage for a matchup where every adjustment could prove decisive in a high‑pressure Champions League night.

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Barcelona confirmed lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona’s confirmed XI for the second leg is as follows: Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin; Pedri Gonzalez, Gavi, Fermin Lopez; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres.

Atletico Madrid confirmed lineup vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid’s confirmed XI for the second leg is as follows:

Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Bruno Amione Ruggeri, Clement Lenglet; Marcos Llorente, Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion, Giuliano Simeone; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman.

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