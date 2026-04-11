Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting today for Barcelona vs Espanyol in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 31?

Robert Lewandowski is notably absent from the starting lineup as FC Barcelona face RCD Espanyol on Matchday 31 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season, raising immediate questions given his importance to the team’s attacking structure.

The Polish striker has been one of Barcelona’s most consistent performers this campaign, starting 12 matches while registering 12 goals and one assist. His presence in the final third has been constant, reflected in his 55 total shots, 26 on target, and frequent involvement in high-risk attacking positions.

Despite those numbers, head coach Hansi Flick has opted to leave Lewandowski on the bench for this fixture, suggesting a tactical or rotational decision rather than a disciplinary issue or confirmed injury. Barcelona will also be without Raphinha, who is unavailable for this game.

Advertisement

Barcelona confirmed lineup vs Espanyol

Barcelona’s starting XI shows a blend of youth and defensive solidity, with several key attacking options still present despite Lewandowski’s absence: Joan Garcia; Balde, R. Araujo, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín; Gavi, Pedri, Fermin; Ferran, Lamine Yamal, Eric.

Espanyol confirmed lineup vs Barcelona

Espanyol lines up with a balanced mix of defensive structure and attacking mobility: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, F. Calero, Cabrera, C. Romero; Pol Lozano, Urko, Edu Expósito; Dolan, Ngonge, Kike G.

Advertisement

SurveyWhy do you think Robert Lewandowski is not in Barcelona’s starting XI vs Espanyol? Why do you think Robert Lewandowski is not in Barcelona’s starting XI vs Espanyol? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Barcelona enter the match as LaLiga leaders with 76 points, holding a six-point advantage over second-place Real Madrid, adding further intrigue to a lineup decision that leaves out one of their top scorers.