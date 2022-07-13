Anna Lewandowska, like her husband Bayern Munich goal scorer Robert Lewandowski, wants to know what their future will be. The personal trainer and entrepreneur took to Instagram to answer a few fan questions.

The saga that isRobert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, and a potential transfer to Barcelona continues to be on stalemate. The last known news is that Barcelona would raise their transfer fee for the Polish goal scorer to 50 million euros.

Lewandowski has been reported to be in search of a new challenge after eight seasons with the German giants. Lewandowski scored 344 goals for the club across all competitions and won 19 championships.

According to Sport, Bayern would accept the 50 million euro offer so they can then sign Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus. Now Anna Lewandowska may have shed some light on the mystery if Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona bound.

Anna Lewandowska answers question regarding Lewandowski’s future on Instagram

The 33-year-old TV host was answering questions on her Instagram stories when a fan asked, “Your great family is coming to Barca?” a clear sign the fan meant FC Barcelona, not the city, to which Lewandowska answered “I would like to know that too”.

In Sport it is reported that Lewandowski could be a Barcelona player by next week and then travel to the United States to be with the squad in preparation for the new LaLiga season.

Lewandowski will be one of the biggest faces at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he will lead Poland in Group C with Argentina, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Poland’s first game will be against El Tri on November 22nd.