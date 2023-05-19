The aftermath of the FIFA World Cup final where Argentina won on penalty kicks and was highlighted by Lionel Messi finally raising the World Cup trophy is a lasting image. On the French side despite the loss it was a statement that France is indeed a major world power having played two consecutive finals.

In an interview for TyC Sports in Argentina, former French and Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires spoke about that fateful day, and the infamous celebration of Emiliano Martínez.

Pires who has been retired since 2015 won four major titles with the French national team, a World Cup, Euro Cup, and two confederation cups. He also won two Premier League’s with Arsenal.

Robert Pires on Argentina

“We, the French, lost the final because -for me- Argentina played better than us until the 80th minute. Simply because at that moment Ángel Di María was tired and went to the bench. I think it was our luck, he was very dangerous for us. It bothered me a lot to lose against you, I’m French, I played with my team and to lose another final… Of course, I was very angry.“

On Dibu Martinez’s infamous celebration the 1998 star stated, “The one who wins does what he wants, it bothered us a bit but… What do you want to do? It’s like that. I know him and I know that Emiliano (Martínez) has that incredible strength in his head. Mentally he is very, very well and that’s the difference.”