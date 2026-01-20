Cody Bellinger rumors: NY Yankees are put on high alert amid intense NY Mets push

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are engaged in a dog fight for Cody Bellinger. With Kyle Tucker off the board, Bellinger is the No. 1 free agent in MLB, and teams are expected to make calls for him from every direction.

However, the Yankees and Mets may be making a serious mistake. If the two clubs in New York truly believe they are by themselves on the Bellinger market, then they might be in for a rude awakening when the two-time All-Star makes his announcement.

As recently reported, Bellinger and his camp have revealed his decision’s timing. All of this means the Yankees and Mets are now entering a race against the clock—but it could all be in vain if a silent suitor emerges in MLB.

“It’s possible at any moment [Bellinger’s] agent, Scott Boras, will land a too-good-to-say-no contract offer from a team nobody saw coming,” Brendan Kuty of The Athletic suggested. “[Just like] the New York Mets stole Bo Bichette from the Philadelphia Phillies, or how the Chicago Cubs took Alex Bregman from the Boston Red Sox.”

Cody Bellinger at Dodger Stadium.

Who could be in on Bellinger?

The Yankees and Mets have one less competitor for Bellinger, as reports suggest the Toronto Blue Jays are not pursuing the star outfielder and first baseman. In today’s MLB, it can’t be ruled out that Toronto is using a gimmick to bamboozle the clubs in New York and land the star its fanbase has been clamoring for.

On another note, the Philadelphia Phillies, who were all in on the market for Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker, could pivot toward Bellinger ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Moreover, the Phillies are exploring the trade market for Nick Castellanos. Moving on from the 33-year-old veteran could open the field to go after Bellinger.

Moreover, if negotiations grow cold between Bellinger and the two New York franchises, more teams could emerge as frontrunners. The Yankees and Mets are still considered the favorites, but the race remains wide open. Until Bellinger puts pen to paper, no option can be taken off the table.

