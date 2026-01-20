MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger’s decision timing revealed amid NY Mets, NY Yankees interest

The free-agent market for Cody Bellinger has reached a critical point. With interest reportedly coming from both the New York Mets and New York Yankees, and multiple other teams, the veteran outfielder is weighing several offers that could reshape the landscape of the AL and NL East.

Bellinger’s potential landing spot carries significant implications for both teams. The Mets, fresh off signing Bo Bichette, are looking to strengthen their outfield defense while adding a versatile left-handed bat. Meanwhile, the Yankees have reportedly offered a multi-year deal, aiming to keep the former All-Star in their lineup as they seek to maintain their competitive edge.

According to Jim Bowden on “X,” “Cody Bellinger is mulling over multiple offers from multiple teams and is expected to make a decision shortly.” The short window adds tension, as both front offices prepare for potential roster adjustments depending on Bellinger’s choice.

How would Bellinger fit with the Mets or Yankees?

If he joins the Mets, Bellinger could pair with Juan Soto in the outfield, providing both offensive firepower and defensive versatility. In contrast, the Yankees would likely slot him into a corner‑outfield role, strengthening an already potent lineup and adding left‑handed balance alongside Aaron Judge.

Cody Bellinger evaluates offers from the Mets and Yankees as the free-agent market heats up. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Next steps for Bellinger

Bellinger’s decision is expected imminently, and whichever team signs him will have to quickly adjust its roster and lineup strategy. For fans in both New York, the offseason intrigue continues to build, with the possibility of a high-profile signing that could tip the scales in the AL or NL East.

