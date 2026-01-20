Red Sox rumors: Eugenio Suarez infield talks remain uncertain

The Boston Red Sox are still evaluating infield options after a busy week in the trade and free-agent market. With Alex Bregman now signed by the Chicago Cubs, Boston has an obvious gap to fill, particularly at third base.

The 34-year-old Eugenio Suarez of the Seattle Mariners was one of the prominent names linked to Boston. Suárez hit 49 home runs last season but posted a low .298 on-base percentage and has well-documented defensive struggles at the hot corner. While his bat could bolster Boston’s offense, the team seems to weigh overall balance more heavily.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox currently show minimal traction on a deal for Suárez. “Another Red Sox update: As of the weekend, very little traction when it came to Eugenio Suarez,” Cotillo wrote on X, suggesting that other options may be prioritized.

Could Boston pivot to trades for infield help?

The Red Sox are reportedly exploring alternative options via the trade market. Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes has emerged as a potential candidate, offering a blend of defensive stability and offensive contribution that may align better with Boston’s strategy.

Home-run power is needed, but defensive reliability and limiting strikeouts are higher priorities for the front office. While no deals appear imminent, front-office discussions indicate that Suárez is far from a top priority at the moment.

