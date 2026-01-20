Arch Manning could be joined by key Indiana national champion for final year in Texas

After watching the Indiana Hoosiers hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are extra motivated. However, in order to be crowned the best team in the 2026 NCAA season, the program in Austin could use some help. On that note, a recently crowned champion could prove pivotal for the Horns.

Indiana is witnessing several key members enter the transfer portal in college football. In addition to losing Fernando Mendoza successor after the 2026 National Championship, the Hoosiers could be waving goodbye to a key member of the offensive line.

Consequently, Manning and the Longhorns could land a key reinforcement to protect the heir of football’s royal quarterback family. According to reports, Indiana guard Bray Lynch is considering a transfer to the University of Texas in Austin.

“Multiple sources leading up to the game this weekend said that [Lynch] wants to come back home to Texas for his final season of eligibility,” as reported by Hook’Em Headlines.

Bray Lynch warming up before a game

Lynch’s background

A three-star recruit out of Austin Westlake High School in the class of 2022, Lynch has spent his entire college football career at Indiana. He arrived in Bloomington in June 2022, time before Curt Cignetti—who signed in November 2023—took over and completely changed the narrative around the program.

If he chooses to stay for another year in college football, Lynch would be a redshirt senior. Moreover, he could complete a uniquely Austin-bred quarterback gauntlet, having played alongside five-star recruit Cade Klubnik in high school and potentially joining Manning in what could be the final NCAA season for both players.

Lynch is a cornerstone of Indiana football

According to CBS Sports, Lynch had logged 1,935 snaps for the Hoosiers prior to the 2026 National Championship. Indiana ran 72 offensive snaps in the title game, meaning Lynch could now have taken the field as many as 2,007 times for the Hoosiers.

Now, Lynch is weighing his options between staying at Indiana, transferring to his hometown school, or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. With Arch Manning and a roster built to contend for a title next season, Lynch may be inclined to fulfill a childhood dream by playing at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium and becoming a Longhorn before going pro.

